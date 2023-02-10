Vera Pauw names 26-woman squad for a training camp in Spain

Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw has named a squad of 26 for a training camp in Spain as preparations continue for the World Cup this summer.

There are two fresh call ups for players that have received FIFA international clearance - Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion and Washington Spirit forward Marissa Sheva.

Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne return to the squad after missing November's friendly win over Morocco.

Advertisement

The 'Girls in Green' face China in a friendly match on February 22nd.