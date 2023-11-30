Venues for the Munster club finals confirmed

Venues for the Munster club finals have been confirmed

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for Dingles Munster club senior football final as they take on Castlehaven.

The Limerick stadium will host the match on Sunday the 10th of December with a throw-in time of 2pm

Listowel Emmets will play in their first ever Munster final the day before.

The AIB Munster junior football final between Listowel and Kilmurry will take place in mallow on Saturday the 9th of December at 1:30pm.