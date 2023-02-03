Usher completes purchase of Cork City

Dermot Usher has completed his purchase of Cork City.
The outgoing FORAS board of management say the Kildare-based businessman has the capability to allow the club compete “where it should be”.
Cork had been fan-owned since 2010.
Advertisement
Dermot Usher has completed his purchase of Cork City.
The outgoing FORAS board of management say the Kildare-based businessman has the capability to allow the club compete “where it should be”.
Cork had been fan-owned since 2010.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus