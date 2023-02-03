Advertisement
Sport

Usher completes purchase of Cork City

Feb 3, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Dermot Usher has completed his purchase of Cork City.

The outgoing FORAS board of management say the Kildare-based businessman has the capability to allow the club compete “where it should be”.

Cork had been fan-owned since 2010.

