United progress; City and Liverpool paired in next round

Manchester United are into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Erik ten Hag's side beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford last night with all six goals coming in the second half.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay all found the back of the net for United.

United will face Burnley at home in the next round, with the standout fixture Manchester City against Liverpool.

In the other last 16 ties Newcastle host Bournemouth, Wolves take on Gillingham, Southampton face Lincoln City and Brighton go to Charlton.

MK Dons will take on Leicester, while Blackburn meet Nottingham Forest.

Those games will take place the week beginning the 19th of December - straight after players return from the World Cup break.