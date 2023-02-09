United fight back to earn a draw

Manchester United's 13 game winning streak at Old Trafford came to an end last night, as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United in the Premier League.

Leeds were 2-nil up after a strike by Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal by Raphael Varane - but the home side salvaged a point with goals by Marcus Rashford and sub Jadon Sancho.

Rashford has now scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

The result leaves Man United seven points behind leaders Arsenal, having played two games more.

Leeds lie 16th, one point above the drop zone.