United and Spurs through

Manchester United comfortably progressed to the last-16 of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory at home to Reading.
Tottenham eased to a 3-nil win at Preston to avoid an upset, while Southampton are also through after edging past Blackpool 2-1.
But Fulham will need a replay with Sunderland after being held 1-all.
Among the other fourth round ties, Leeds were 3-1 winners at Accrington.
Bristol City claimed a 3-nil victory over West Brom - with the matches at Blackburn, Ipswich, Luton and Sheffield Wednesday all ending in draws.
==
There's more FA Cup action this afternoon.
Brighton host Liverpool from 1:30pm.
From 2pm, it's Stoke versus Stevenage.
The late game is at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham take on Sheffield United from 4:30pm.
==
There are two games on in the SPL.
From 1:30pm, Livingston host Hearts.
Celtic travel to Dundee United for a 4pm kick off.