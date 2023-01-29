United and Spurs through

Manchester United comfortably progressed to the last-16 of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory at home to Reading.

Tottenham eased to a 3-nil win at Preston to avoid an upset, while Southampton are also through after edging past Blackpool 2-1.

But Fulham will need a replay with Sunderland after being held 1-all.

Among the other fourth round ties, Leeds were 3-1 winners at Accrington.

Bristol City claimed a 3-nil victory over West Brom - with the matches at Blackburn, Ipswich, Luton and Sheffield Wednesday all ending in draws.

There's more FA Cup action this afternoon.

Brighton host Liverpool from 1:30pm.

From 2pm, it's Stoke versus Stevenage.

The late game is at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham take on Sheffield United from 4:30pm.

There are two games on in the SPL.

From 1:30pm, Livingston host Hearts.

Celtic travel to Dundee United for a 4pm kick off.