Ulster player cited

Dec 13, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Ulster player cited
The fallout from Ulster’s humiliating defeat away to Sale continues.

Prop Andy Warwick has been cited for a dangerous tackle on Manu Tuilagi during Sunday’s game.

Warwick was not punished at the time, and will face a disciplinary committee on Thursday.

Ulster play host to defending champions La Rochelle on Saturday evening.

Connacht must plan without a host of players for this weekend’s Challenge Cup meeting with Brive.

Mack Hansen remains out with a leg injury, with the hope he can return for next week’s URC meeting with Ulster.

Dylan Tierney-Martin is being assessed for an elbow injury, while Josh Murphy is following the return to play protocols.

