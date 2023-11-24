Advertisement
Sport

Ulster GAA remain 'confident' Casement Park to be ready for Euro 2028

Nov 24, 2023
Ulster GAA remain 'confident' Casement Park to be ready for Euro 2028
Ulster GAA say they're still 'confident' a redeveloped Casement Park to be ready to host matches at Euro 2028.

The provincial council today confirmed that contractors Heron Brothers Limited will not proceed to deliver the main works contract for the Belfast venue.

Ulster GAA said they are working with the Department for Communities in an effort to progress procurement of a new contractor.

Casement Park, which was previously Antrim's home ground, hasn't been used since 2013.

St Patrick's Athletic have confirmed Conor Carty's loan spell with the club has come to an end.

The 21-year-old - who joined from Bolton this season - scored seven times in 41 appearances for the Saints.

