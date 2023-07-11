Two-time Olympic champion wins appeal to challenge testosterone rules

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her appeal at the European Court of Human Rights to challenge athletics' testosterone rules.

The South African, who won 800-metre gold in 2012 and 2016, was forced by a 2019 World Athletics rule to take medication to suppress her testosterone levels.

That meant she was unable to defend her title at the Tokyo Games.

A World Athletics' statement says that it notes the court's decision but until a final ruling is made the current regulations will stand.