Two Irish sides in Conference League action tonight

At the Women's European Championship tonight, Northern Ireland face Norway at Southampton's St. Mary's stadium, where kick-off is at 8.

Derry City and Sligo Rovers begin their Europa Conference League campaigns this evening.

Derry welcome three-time Latvian champions Riga to the Ryan McBride Brandywell, where kick-off is at 7.45.

Advertisement

And Sligo have crossed the Irish Sea to play Cymru Premier runners-up, Bala Town.

Kick-off in Wales is at 7.

There's one game in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Advertisement

Bottom side UCD welcome Bohemians to Belfield, where kick-off is at 7.45.