Tuesday Night Greyhound Results

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night

The first race was won by One Days Story jointly owned by Michael O'Rourke and Gerard Mullins. Takin gup the lead at the third bend he went on to beat the fast-finishing Champhers Puma a head in 29.10 at a price of 4/1

Advertisement

The Edward O'Sullivan trained Gilbert Ted was the winner of race 2 for joint owners Denis Cronin and James Reidy. Leading from trap rise beatig Skips Storm by 2 lenght sin 28.94 at a price of 7/2

Advertisement

Race 3 went to Abbey Rankin owned by Anthony O'Connell of Abbeydorney. Leading from trap rise the result was never in doubt and he beat Ballyfidora Sid by 3 lnghts in 29.09 at a price of 11/2

Race 4 was won by Lets Get Cracking for Michael Scanlan from Feoghanagh, Co Limerick. The 5/1 shot came with a late surge to deny the front running Face the Chaser by a short head in 29.17.

Advertisement

Race 5 was won by Skidroe Fire owned by John Paul Collins in Tralee. SHowing good early pace the 10/1 shot beat Steeple Road Milan by 2 lengths in 29.13

Advertisement

Canon John for trainer Padraig O'Regan of Kilmoyley and owner Larry Keane of Ballymac won race 6. The 9/4 shot beat Oak Trek by 4 lenghts in 29.23.

Shronedrugh Joe for TIm Kelly of KIllarney won race 7. Encountering first bend trouble he came through to take up the lad off the 3rd bend to beat Conaic View Flojo by 2 and a half lenghts in 29.32 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Advertisement

Torremore Matt for Tim McCarthy of KIllarney was the winner of race 8. Taking up the lead at the third bend, he went on to beat Devon Diamond by one lenght in 29.54 at a price of 9/2.

John OSullivan of LIstowel was the winner of race 9 with Coill Bhui Wow. Ina tight finish the 3/1 shot beat Baltovin Sophie by a neck in 29.52 at a price of 3/1

The final race of the night went to Palatine Sid for Steward Welford of Scartaglen and trained in Castleisland by James O'Regan, the 5/4 favourite lead from trap rise to beat Jeepers Jimmy by 3 lengths in 28.93.

Racing again this Friday night with the feature being the Final of the DeLaval A3 570 Stakes where the first of a ten race card goes of at 7.20pm