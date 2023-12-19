Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 19, 2023
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
KDL

Div 3

Park B 6; Lisard 0.

Scorers: Cathal Moriarty (3), Washington Solomon, James Charles, Adam Walker.

Division 4

Castlegregory Celtic B -4

Ardfert B -2

Michael O’Dowd scored all 4 for the winners

