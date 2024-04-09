Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 9, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

North Kerry Ladies football

Under 16

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Advertisement

Division 1

Corca Dhuibhne 3-06 v Churchill 2-05

Division 3

Advertisement

Annascaul/Castlegregory 4-01 v Ballyduff 5-10

Division 4

Knock/Brosna 2-03 v Beale 6-04

Advertisement

Today:

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 6A

Advertisement

Fossa host Kerins O'Rahilly's 7:00

Kerry LGFA County Minor League

Games at 7

Advertisement

Division 1A Castleisland Desmonds host Southern Gaels

Division 1B Glenflesk enertain Ballymac

Division 4 Fossa welcome Moyvane/Duagh

Division 5 Kilcummin/Currow face AnnascaulCastlegregory in Kilcummin

North Kerry Ladies Football

Under 12

Go Games

Group 5

Kerins O Rahillys v Na Gaeil @ 6-30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Ireland host England tonight
Cork teams may have to find new lodgings
Advertisement

Recommended

Line-up for knockout stage of Leinster U20 championship will be settled tonight
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Ireland host England tonight
Cork teams may have to find new lodgings
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus