Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kerry LGFA County Championship
U13 quarter finals
Group C
Austin Stacks 4-6 Rathmore 0-8
Ballymac 1-06 Kerins O'Rahillys 4-06
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillions Waste And Recycling
Under 16
Division 1
Kerins O Rahillys 3-05 Ballymac 5-15
Corca Dhuibhne 3-03 Castleisland Desmonds 6-06
East Region U15 League Final
Div 1A
Spa 0.12 Listry Keel 0.11
Town/St. Brendan's Board
Under 13 League
Ardfert B 3 - 03 Kerins O'Rahillys 4 - 18
St Pats 2 - 15 Austin Stack B 2 - 10
Na Gaeil 1 - 15 Churchill 2 - 16
Kerry LGFA
U16 Co Finals
Division 2
Abbeydorney v Dr Crokes - Ballyrickard 6.30
Division 4
Firies v Moyvane - Crotta 6:30pm
U16 semi final replay
Beale Ballyduff v
Dingle Annascaul
John Mitchel's 6.30pm
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League
Causeway v Kilmoyley @ Causeway, 6.30