Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League
Division 1
Keel/Listry 0-12 Laune Rangers 0-12
Kenmare 2-20 Dr. Crokes 0-11
Austin Stacks 5-13 Kilcummin 0-4
Division 2A
Moyvane 7-12 Churchill 0-7
Division 2B
Spa Killarney 5-11 Ballymacelligott 3-11
Division 4A
An Ghaeltacht 5-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 4-10
John Mitchels 7-17 Northern Gaels 1-5
Castleisland Desmonds 1-16 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-6
Division 4B
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 4-15 Killarney Legion 2-4
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 5-4 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-13
Division 6A
Castlegregory GAA Club 3-11 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 1-10
Skellig Rangers Valentia W/O Fossa -
Division 6B
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-9 Renard - St. Mary's 1-9
Division 8
Currow 4-7 St Patrick's Blennerville 2-4
Cordal-Scartaglin 4-11 Dromid/Waterville 3-6
Kerry Ladies Football
U16 Co League
Div 5
Castlegregory 5-01 ISG B 7-12
U14 County League
Div 3
Firies 2-03 Legion 4-14
Div 5
John Mitchel's 3-06 Listowel Emmets B 3-04
U18 County League
Div 1; Southern Gaels v Chorca Dhuibhne/Castlegregory - Foilmore 7.00
Div 2; Scartaglen v Moyvane 6.30
U16 County League
Div 1
MKL Gaels v Cromane 6.15 Keel
Austin Stacks v Southern Gaels 7.00
Div 2
Glenflesk v Fossa 6.45
Div 3
Killarney Legion v Laune Rangers 6.45
Beale v Listowel Emmets 7.00
Chorca Dhuibhne v Firies - Gallarus 7.00
Div 5
Spa v Finuge St Senans 7.00
Kerry Colleges Football
Corn Aodan Ui Chonchuir
Div A
The Green 2-10 Mercy Mounthawk 0-4