Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 1, 2023 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies Football
Donal Curtin Cup
Semi Finals

Division 2
Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-09 v Ballymacelligott 3-07
Cromane 6-12 v Castleisland Desmonds 2-12

TODAY:

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Games at 7.30

Group 1
Venue: Direen; East Kerry V Mid Kerry
Venue: Lispole; West Kerry Board V Austin Stacks

Group 2
Laune Rangers home to North Kerry

Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League

@ 6.30

Division 2 - Final
Causeway v Kilmoyley @ Ballyheigue

Division 3 - Semi-Final
St. Brendan's v Tralee Parnell's @ Ardfert Community Field

