Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football
Donal Curtin Cup
Semi Finals
Division 2
Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-09 v Ballymacelligott 3-07
Cromane 6-12 v Castleisland Desmonds 2-12
TODAY:
Advertisement
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Games at 7.30
Group 1
Venue: Direen; East Kerry V Mid Kerry
Venue: Lispole; West Kerry Board V Austin Stacks
Advertisement
Group 2
Laune Rangers home to North Kerry
Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League
@ 6.30
Advertisement
Division 2 - Final
Causeway v Kilmoyley @ Ballyheigue
Division 3 - Semi-Final
St. Brendan's v Tralee Parnell's @ Ardfert Community Field