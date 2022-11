Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 1 & Div 2:

St Bridgets 62, St Brendans 48, ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Boys Div 2:

St Bridgets 45, Glenbeigh Falcons 52, ;

TK Bobcats 33, St Marys Black 13, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 Plate:

Ballybunion Wildcats 16, KCYMS 18, ;

Fixtures

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:

Gneeveguilla v TK Cougars, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U15 Boys:

TK Bobcats v Kenmare Kestrels , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 8:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 1:

TK Cougars v Cahersiveen , at Sem St Brendans Killarney, 5:45pm ;

Kerry airport U 14 Girls Div 3:

TK Bobcats v St Josephs B, at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 7:15pm ;

Kerry Airport U13 Girls :

St Annes v Tralee Magic , at Farranfore Community Centre, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Boys Div 1:

TK Cougars v St Pauls , at Sem St Brendans Killarney, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Boys Div 3:

St Brendans White v Cobras , at Moyderwell School, 6:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Girls Div 1:

Tralee Magic v St Brendans , at Mounthawk, 5:45pm ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Girls Div 2:

St Annes v TK Vixens, at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls :

Gneeveguilla v St Bridgets , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:00pm ;