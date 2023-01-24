Tsitsipas into semi-finals of Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas has made it to the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Greek third seed defeated Czech player Jiri Lehecka in straight sets - 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.

Tsitsipas will face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the last four.

Advertisement

He held a 2 set advantage over American Sebastian Korda before Korda retired due to injury.

In the women's singles, two-time champion Elena Rybakina is into the semi finals after a straight sets defeat of Jelena Ostapenko.

The reigning Wimbledon champion will now face two-time winner Victoria Azarenka - who overcame third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1.

Advertisement

===