Trio sign contract extensions at Munster

Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman and Paddy Patterson have all signed contract extensions at Munster.

They’ll remain at the province until the summer of 2025.

Munster statement:

Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm that Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman and Paddy Patterson have all signed two-year contract extensions with the province.

Hooker Barron has captained the side on three occasions so far this season, including Friday night’s win over Glasgow Warriors.

He started last year’s URC quarter-final, semi-final and Grand Final and has scored nine tries in 63 Munster appearances since his debut in 2018.

A product of the Munster Rugby Academy, he came up through the ranks at Cashel RFC and Rockwell College before lining out in the AIL for Garryowen.

Ireland international Loughman has also signed a new deal after featuring at his first Rugby World Cup this year.

The prop has scored six tries in 89 Munster appearances since joining from the Leinster Academy in 2017.

He also started all three knock-out games as Munster clinched the URC title last season.

Scrum-half Patterson has scored five tries in 24 Munster appearances since making his debut in 2021.

Last season saw Patterson establish himself as a key member of the squad, making 14 appearances including a Player of the Match display against South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A former Leinster Academy player, he returned to action against Benetton in October following a knee injury.

Leinster have been dealt a serious blow ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup game away to La Rochelle.

Ross Byrne is out until the new year, having undergone a procedure on an arm injury sustained in the win over Munster.

Jamie Osborne will also miss the game in La Rochelle after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday’s win over Connacht.