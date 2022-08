Tributes are being paid to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke, who passed away after becoming ill while playing in a club game at Semple Stadium last night.

The 24-year-old was lining out for Clonoulty Rossmore in their match Kilruane MacDonaghs and died after being transfered to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Liam Sheedy, who handed Quirke his Tipperary debut in 2020, has described him as a 'smashing person on and off the pitch'.