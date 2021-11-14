Tree Top Henry claims Ballyduff feature

The Kit Browne Cup at the Ballyduff coursing meeting has been won by Tree Top Henry.
James O'Connor reports
(Pictured is Brian O'Brien with Derby Trial Stake winner Bedford Mindy)
