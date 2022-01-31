Transfers continue on deadline day

Frank Lampard has wasted little time in getting his feet under the table at Everton.

Their new manager looks set to complete the 12-million euro signing of Dele Alli from Tottenham before the transfer window closes tonight.

Donny van de Beek is also arriving on loan from Manchester United.

Tottenham have completed the twin signings from Juventus of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, and Dejan Kulusevksi.

Bentancur’s deal is a permanent one, while Kulusevki joins on loan until the end of next season.

Spurs, meanwhile, have sent out-of-favour midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan to Lyon.

And winger Bryan Gil has joined Valencia on loan.

Another player leaving Juventus today is Aaron Ramsey, with Rangers close to confirming his loan capture.

It’s reported Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed loan move from Arsenal to Barcelona has broken down over wage demands.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Christian Eriksen has returned to football, signing a short-term deal with Brentford.

And Burnley have replaced Chris Wood by signing 6-foot-6 striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg.

Jordan Flores has signed for Bohemians.

The former Puskas Award nominee joins from English League Two side, Northampton.