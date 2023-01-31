Advertisement
Transfer deadline day update

Jan 31, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
It’s transfer deadline day, and Republic of Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty looks set to join Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham this evening.

Marcel Sabitzer has travelled to England as he looks to seal a loan move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United.

United are in the market for a midfielder, with Christian Eriksen out for three months with an ankle injury.

Arsenal are on the verge of completing the 10-million pound signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech is due to complete a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

And Nottingham Forest have resumed negotiations with P-S-G for a loan move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Joao Cancelo has denied a poor relationship with manager Pep Guardiola is the reason behind his loan move to Bayern Munich.

