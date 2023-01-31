Transfer deadline day update

It’s transfer deadline day, and Republic of Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty looks set to join Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham this evening.
=
Marcel Sabitzer has travelled to England as he looks to seal a loan move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United.
United are in the market for a midfielder, with Christian Eriksen out for three months with an ankle injury.
====
Arsenal are on the verge of completing the 10-million pound signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech is due to complete a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.
And Nottingham Forest have resumed negotiations with P-S-G for a loan move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
=====
Joao Cancelo has denied a poor relationship with manager Pep Guardiola is the reason behind his loan move to Bayern Munich.