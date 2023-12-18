Tralee Parnells weekly notes

North Kerry U21 Hurling Final

Ballyheigue 1-15 Parnells/Kilmoyley 1-13

At a wet and windy Ballyduff last Sunday, the Parnells/Kilmoyley combination were defeated by Ballyheigue in the North Kerry U21 Championship Final. Having played with the wind and led by 3 points at half time (0-9 to 0-6), Parnells/Kilmoyley faced an uphill task in the second half, playing in to the teeth of the breeze, against the reigning champions, who had 2 games under their belt before the final. Ballyheigue used the wind to their advantage and had a couple of quick scores in the 2nd half, including a goal which floated in from midfield and ended up in the back of the net. However, a beautiful move up the pitch from the combination side saw Darragh Corridan place Odhran Kerins for a cracking goal to leave Parnells/Kilmoyley 2 points in front. However Ballyheigue gradually pegged back the lead and with time almost up the sides were level. Ballyheigue finished the stronger with a great point from out near the sideline and a close-in free to seal the victory. Well done to all the players and coach Ian Brick for putting up a great performance in terrible conditions. Parnells were represented by co-captain Luke Chester (0-1), Cillian Litchfield, Rory Reen, Ben Cullinan, Odhran Kerins (1-0), Niall Cassidy (0-1), Barry Hamilton, Sean Barrett, Dylan Cunningham, Donnacha Buttimer and Manager Tom Crowley.

Congratulations

..to Clanmaurice on winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final in Croke Park last Sunday. A fantastic result for all involved and a great boost for Kerry Camogie.

Club Social - Save the Date

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. If last year is anything to go by, this promises to be a great night. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June.

National Club Draw

Tickets for the GAA's National Club Draw have been received and these will be issued to all club members over the Christmas period. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome.

Seasons Greetings

The club would like to wish all our members and their families a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. We look forward to seeing you all on the hurling and camogie pitches again in 2024.