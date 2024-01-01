Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Congratulations

Huge congratulations to Martina Lawless and her Mounthawk Senior Camogie Team who won the Cork Colleges Intermediate Final in Cork on December 22nd in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. This was a fantastic achievement for the school and for Kerry camogie in general.

Special mention to Parnells players Aobhín O'Sullivan, Grainne Diggin, Caoilinn Culloo, Rachel Sargent, Orla Leahy, Maeve Trant, Jessica Leen & Emma Gaynor. The Parnells players made a huge contribution in dominating & winning this title! Well done girls!!

Club Social - Save the Date

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. If last year is anything to go by, this promises to be a great night. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June.

Healthy Club

The Munster GAA - Every Step Counts challenge is starting again on 8th January promoting health and wellbeing within every GAA club and community as part of the Ireland Lights Up campaign. As a Healthy Club Gold member, Tralee Parnells is pleased to be associated with this campaign. Every club that clocks up 4000km between 8th January - 12th February will be included in a prize draw to win €2,500 for the club. To register, download the MyLife by Irish Life App to your phone or mobile device and sign-up, selecting Tralee Parnells as your club. If you registered last year, you just have to join the challenge again this year.

National Club Draw

Tickets for the GAA's National Club Draw are in the process of being distributed to all club members. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome. Thanks to those that have already returned their tickets.

Sponsorship

As the club grows, and as we prepare for our first season in Senior Championship hurling, we would welcome any offer of sponsorship from local businesses. Please contact any member of the committee to discuss in confidence.

Kerry Hurling

Best of luck to Stephen Molumphy and the Kerry Senior hurlers as they get their campaign underway with a Munster Senior Hurling League match vs Waterford in Austin Stack Park on 2nd January. In particular, we wish Parnells players Morgan Madden and Darragh Reen every success for the year ahead with Kerry.

Seasons Greetings

The club would like to wish all our members and their families a very Happy New Year. We look forward to seeing you all on the hurling and camogie pitches again in 2024.