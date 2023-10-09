Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

U11 Hurling

Our U11s played Kilmoyley on Friday evening in the final round of the Lee Strand U11 County League. With some fantastic hurling skills displayed the boys came away with a win. It was great to see the players working so well together and supporting each other. Next weekend the boys head to Clonlara Co Clare.

Kerry U14 Development Squad

Following their recent victory over Waterford in the Sonny Walsh Memorial Shield, members of the Kerry U14 Hurling Development Squad received their medals at a ceremony in MTU on Friday night. Congratulations to Tralee Parnells squad members Sean Sargent, Jayden Sugrue, Luke Hanafin, Darragh Field and Jacob Drzymala. Squad members not present were Daniel Spring and Ronan Brick.

Junior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 4-15 Rathmore 3-26 AET

Our Junior hurlers put up a great performance on Saturday evening in the South Kerry Junior Hurling League Final in Rathbeg, losing out after extra time to the home side. Four cracking goals in the second half of normal time looked to have been enough to get Parnells over the line but a last minute free by Rathmore ensured 20 minutes extra time. A goal in each half of extra time was just enough to get Rathmore over the line. Parnells now have to dust themselves off as they defend their title in the South Kerry Junior Championship semi-final next weekend.

Minor Camogie

Well done to our Minor Camogie team who played Killarney in the County Minor Shield Final at Spa GAA grounds on Sunday morning. After a close first half, Killarney got a few crucial goals in the second half to run out deserving winners. All 17 girls showed determination and a never give up attitude. Each and everyone should be very proud. Well done for the dedication and commitment during this season. Looking for forward to the end of year outing!

Tralee Parnells Physical Literacy Program

There was a great turnout at the first night of the clubs physical literacy program in CBS Primary school with over 40 kids in attendance. The boys and girls learn the FUNdamentals of movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping led by coordinator and facilitator Kerry GDA Colm O'Brien. The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €25 for the 8 week programme or €5 per session.

The program continues on Tuesday nights at the CBS Primary School, Tralee.

Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS)

Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.

Scór Sinsir

It’s Scór Sinsir time again! Anyone who would like to take part in Scór Sinsir must be 18 and over.

There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture:

Figure/Céilí Dancing

Solo Singing

Ballad Group

Recitation/Scéalaíocht

Nuachleas/Novelty Act

Instrumental Music

Set Dancing

Tráth na gCéist

The County Final is on Friday 13th October in Currow. Tráth na gCéist will take place in Currans on Wednesday 11th October.

Please contact Cultural Officer, Damien Kissane if you would like to take part @ 0830486976