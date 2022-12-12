Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

National Club Draw

Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie club are now selling National Club draw tickets. All money raised will go towards the day-to-day running of the club. Buying a €10 ticket gets you entry to the National club draw that takes place on the 15th of March 2023 where you have a chance of winning some fantastic prizes including the first prize of a new Dacia Duster car. In addition, our club will be holding a local draw for the following prizes on the 1st of January.

• 1st Prize – 1 night stay in Ballyseede Castle Bridal Suite

• 2nd Prize - €200 voucher for Celsius menswear

• 3rd Prize - Tralee Parnells Sports bag & 6 sliotars

• 4th Prize - €100 voucher for Celsius menswear

• 5th Prize - Hurley, Helmet & Sliotar

• 6th Prize - Tralee Parnells Sports bag & Parnells Jersey

• 7th Prize - Parnells Jersey

All National Club draw tickets purchased before 9pm on the 31st of December 2022 will be entered into the Tralee Parnells New Years day draw. The club draw will take place at 5pm on the 1st of January 2023. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/TPNCD2023/

Last Man Standing

After some more surprise results in the World Cup we now have just two “men left standing” as we head into the semi finals. The winner will receive €500

Lotto

Congratulations to Seamus Cadogan and Micheal Cassidy who won the lucky dip prizes of €25 each in last Monday's draw. The numbers drawn were: 1, 12, 18, and 26. The next draw takes place on 19th December. You can play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie All support greatly appreciated, thank you.