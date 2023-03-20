Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Lá Fhéile Padraig

Míle buíochas do gach éinne a ghlac pairt sa paráid ar la fhéile Padraig. The club would like to thank all the young boys and girls that marched in the parade on St Patricks Day. Despite the rain showers a great crowd turned out to display their hurling and camogie skills and to display the Tralee Parnells flags and banners.

Scor na nÓg

Last Wednesday night in Na Gaeil clubhouse at the Tralee/St Brendans District Finals of Scór na nÓg, all the groups representing Tralee Parnells qualified for the County Finals. Our Ballad Group (Aoife Trant, Orla Buttimer, Aoibhín O'Sullivan, Roanna O'Sullivan and Maebh O'Connell), Novelty Act (Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin, Aoife Trant, Maeve Trant, Molly Brick, Aoibhín O'Sullivan, Roanna O'Sullivan) and Solo Singer (Orla Buttimer) performed excellently and now go forward to the County Final in Currow Community Centre next Saturday night, 25th April at 6pm. We wish them every success in the Finals and hope that they will have a great travelling support from Parnells.

Our Tráth na gCeist quiz team are also in the County Final on Thursday 23rd April in Currow School. We wish the team of Donnacha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin and Aoife Trant all the best as the seek to defend the trophy they won last year.

Registration

Registration is open for 2023 and this year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. We would like to ask all members to renew their membership before the end of March. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/

Kerry Minor Hurlers

The club would like to wish the Kerry Minor hurlers every success as they begin their Leinster Championship campaign next Saturday in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise against Wexford at 12 noon. In particular, best of luck to the players from Tralee Parnells that are on the panel, Dan Maloney, Cian Harris and Eoghan Costello, along with Ollie Broughton and Stephen Buttimer that are part of the Management Team. Beir Bua!

Kerry Minor Camogie

Congratulations to to the 4 Parnells girls, Orla Leahy, Grainne Leahy, Grainne Diggin and Lana O'Connell who were part of the Kerry Minor camogie squad who had a very good victory over Down in the championship in Banagher in tough conditions on Sunday last.

Full time score Kerry 2-09 Down 0-4

Kerry Senior Hurlers

Well done to Tadhg Brick and the Kerry hurlers on their victory over Down last weekend as they now progress to the National League Semi-Final vs Offaly next weekend.

U12 and U14 Camogie

Training for U12 girls continues on Monday evenings at 7pm at CBS the Green astro while the U14s train at 6 pm. These sessions are perfect for any girls looking to try camogie out for the first time. Girls in Tralee town, Ballymacelligott, Blennerville, Spa, Churchill and Fenit are welcome to attend. Hurley and helmet will be provided for new players. Text 085 1355566 for more information.

U16 Camogie

Training continues every Wednesday 6-7pm at CBS Astro Pitch. Please bring €3 to cover the cost of the pitch hire and arrive 10mins before session starts. The U16/Minor/Senior Camogie Teams will train together due to panel sizes. The U16 league is starting in April so looking forward to seeing good numbers at training - bring a friend!

Easter Hurling Camp

Online booking now available for our Easter camp. Tralee Parnells 4 day Easter camp for boys and girls age 5 to 14 takes place in Caherslee GAA grounds from Monday the 3rd of April to Thursday 6th of April, 10am to 1pm. €50 for the 4 days but daily rates are available.

This camp is open to club members and non-members so if you know kids looking to try hurling or camogie they are more than welcome.

Camp starts at 10am but you can drop your child from 9.30am. Kids must be collected at 1pm

Limited places so book your childs place asap.

https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp...

Gaeltacht Scholarships

Any club members between the ages of 12-18 that are interested in attending Coláistí Corca Dhuibhne i rith an Samhraidh and who would like to avail of part scholarships should contact the club secretary at [email protected] for an application form. Closing date is 31st March.











