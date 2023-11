The Tralee Magic u18 girls team have secured a place in the National Cup quarter finals after they beat Ballincollig 86-18, they then beat Dundalk Ravens 53-44 and also St.Marys on a scoreline of 42-37. They narrowly lost out to Tullamore 45-36 but the 3 wins previous were enough for Tralee Magic to secure a place in the quarter finals.

The opposition, date and venue for the quarter final is yet to be confirmed.

Some of the girls on the development team also play on this team.