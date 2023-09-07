Thursday's Results and Fixtures

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final Replay
Lixnaw 1-13 St. Brendan’s 0-11
Lixnaw go on to play Abbeydorney in the Final.
Result from Wednesday
U15 East Region U15 Div 1 A final
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Firies 1.15 - Listry-Keel 2.08
Fixture for Thursday
East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 final
Div1B
Dr Crokes v Glenflesk
Venue - Fitzgerald Stadium
Time 6.15pm
Winner on the night
The Kelliher’s Toyota,Tralee,Central Region under 13 Div 7 football final
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-07 defeated Ballymacelligott 3-07
In the U15 Div 1 Round 4. competition John Mitchels 3-15 won against Austin Stacks 3-10.
Kerry LGFA
Bon Secours Championship
Junior A - Round 3
Kilcummin 2-08 v Laune Rangers 4-10
U15 County Championship Q/F
MKL Gaels 1-07 v Ballyduff 2-07