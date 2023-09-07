Thursday's Results and Fixtures

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final Replay

Lixnaw 1-13 St. Brendan’s 0-11

Lixnaw go on to play Abbeydorney in the Final.

Advertisement

Result from Wednesday

U15 East Region U15 Div 1 A final

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Advertisement

Firies 1.15 - Listry-Keel 2.08

Fixture for Thursday

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 final

Advertisement

Div1B

Dr Crokes v Glenflesk

Venue - Fitzgerald Stadium

Time 6.15pm

Winner on the night

The Kelliher’s Toyota,Tralee,Central Region under 13 Div 7 football final

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-07 defeated Ballymacelligott 3-07

Advertisement

In the U15 Div 1 Round 4. competition John Mitchels 3-15 won against Austin Stacks 3-10.

==============================

Kerry LGFA

Bon Secours Championship

Advertisement

Junior A - Round 3

Kilcummin 2-08 v Laune Rangers 4-10

U15 County Championship Q/F

D

MKL Gaels 1-07 v Ballyduff 2-07