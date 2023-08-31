Advertisement
Sport

Thursday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 31, 2023 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Thursday local GAA fixtures & results Thursday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Junior Hurling Championship Shield
Final
Dr. Crokes 3-9 Duagh 0-5

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Lixnaw 4 - 15 St. Brendan's 3 - 18 [a draw after extra time]

North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Round 2
Ballyheigue 3 - 8 Ballyduff 0 - 3

Advertisement

Ladies County U17B Football Championship
MKL Gaels 6-16 Corca Dhuibhne 3-05

TODAY

Ladies County Football Championships

Advertisement

Bon Secours Junior A R3
Listowel Emmets v Cromane - 6.45

U17A
Southern Gaels v ISG - Derrynane - 7
Castleisland Desmonds v Abbeydorney - 6.30
Ballymacelligott v Dr Crokes - 7.15

U17B
Firies - Kilcummin - 7
Beaufort v Scartaglin 7 - Beaufort

Advertisement

U17C
Beale v Rathmore - 7
John Mitchels v Annascaul/Daingean Ui Chius - 7

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus