Thursday local GAA fixtures & results

County Junior Hurling Championship Shield
Final
Dr. Crokes 3-9 Duagh 0-5
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Lixnaw 4 - 15 St. Brendan's 3 - 18 [a draw after extra time]
North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Round 2
Ballyheigue 3 - 8 Ballyduff 0 - 3
Ladies County U17B Football Championship
MKL Gaels 6-16 Corca Dhuibhne 3-05
TODAY
Ladies County Football Championships
Bon Secours Junior A R3
Listowel Emmets v Cromane - 6.45
U17A
Southern Gaels v ISG - Derrynane - 7
Castleisland Desmonds v Abbeydorney - 6.30
Ballymacelligott v Dr Crokes - 7.15
U17B
Firies - Kilcummin - 7
Beaufort v Scartaglin 7 - Beaufort
U17C
Beale v Rathmore - 7
John Mitchels v Annascaul/Daingean Ui Chius - 7