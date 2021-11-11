Throw In Times And Venue Confirmed For Semi Finals

Throw-in times and venues have been confirmed for the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals.

Following a coin toss to decide the venue for Crokes V Rahillys, it has been decided that both Semis will now take place in Austin Stack Park.

That match between Dr Crokes and Kerins O’Rahillys will take place on Sunday November 21st with a 2.30 throw-in time.

St Brendans V Austin Stacks will be played under lights the day before on Saturday November 20th.

Stacks Boss Wayne Quillinan was impressed with his sides attacking play.

In their win over South Kerry, they had 6 different scorers, with Darragh O’Brien leading the way with 8 points…



Kerry SFC Semi-Finals (November 20/21).

@AustinStacksGAA v @StBrendansBoard

(Sat 5.30pm, Austin Stack Park, Live on RTÉ)

@DrCrokesGAA v @korgaa

(Sun 2.30pm, Austin Stack Park OR Fitzgerald Stadium*)