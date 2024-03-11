Advertisement
Sport

Three Irish boxers in quarter-final action today at Olympic qualifiers

Mar 11, 2024 07:30 By radiokerrysport
Three Irish boxers in quarter-final action today at Olympic qualifiers
Three Irish boxers are in quarter-final action at the Olympic qualifiers in Italy today.

Jude Gallagher, Grainne Walsh and Kelyn Cassidy are all back in the ring as they look to secure their place at the Games later this year.

