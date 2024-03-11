Three Irish boxers in quarter-final action today at Olympic qualifiers

Three Irish boxers are in quarter-final action at the Olympic qualifiers in Italy today.
Jude Gallagher, Grainne Walsh and Kelyn Cassidy are all back in the ring as they look to secure their place at the Games later this year.
Advertisement
Three Irish boxers are in quarter-final action at the Olympic qualifiers in Italy today.
Jude Gallagher, Grainne Walsh and Kelyn Cassidy are all back in the ring as they look to secure their place at the Games later this year.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus