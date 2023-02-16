The Munster side named for Friday's URC clash

The Munster side has been named for Friday’s URC round 14 clash against Ospreys at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

There are three changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Benetton last time out.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side on his return from suspension, Gavin Coombes returns from Ireland camp to start and Simon Zebo makes his first appearance since December.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan and prop Mark Donnelly are among the replacements with Coughlan in line for his first appearance of the season and his home debut.

Shane Daly, who has played the most minutes for Munster so far this season, starts at full-back with Liam Coombes and Zebo on either flank.

The half-back and centre partnerships are unchanged with Paddy Patterson and Joey Carbery at 9 and 10 as Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch continue in midfield.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Roman Salanoa pack down in the front row with Salanoa recently earning his first call-up to the Ireland senior squad.

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley start in the engine room with a back row of O’Donoghue, Hodnett and Coombes completing the starting XV.

Ben Healy is among the replacements after returning from international duty with Scotland.

Munster: Shane Daly; Liam Coombes, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Jack O’Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell