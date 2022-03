The Kerry ladies team play Laois tomorrow in the Ldl Ladies National Football League.

The game is taking place at 2pm in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry have made multiple changes to their side that played Clare last weekend.

Only 7 players retain their places from the win over Clare; Kayleigh Cronin, Julie O Sullivan, Aishling O Connell, Emma Costelloe, Anna Galvin, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Rachel Dwyer.

We spoke to Robbie Fahy of Midlands Radio 3 ahead of that one: