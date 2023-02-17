Advertisement
Sport

The big day has finally arrived for Kerry FC.

Feb 17, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrypodcast
The big day has finally arrived for Kerry FC. The big day has finally arrived for Kerry FC.
Share this article

The big day has finally arrived for Kerry FC.

The Kingdom tonight make their SSE Airtricity League First Division debut.

Kerry welcome Cobh to Mounthawk Park, Tralee for a 7.45 kick-off.

Advertisement

Kingdom manager Billy Dennehy:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus