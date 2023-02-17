The big day has finally arrived for Kerry FC.
The Kingdom tonight make their SSE Airtricity League First Division debut.
Kerry welcome Cobh to Mounthawk Park, Tralee for a 7.45 kick-off.
Kingdom manager Billy Dennehy:
