Tarbert Aim For All-Ireland Schools Glory

Mar 9, 2024 12:16 By radiokerrysport
Tarbert Comprehensive School will take on St Malachy's of Castlewellan in County Down in today's All-Ireland Colleges Senior ‘C’ Football Final.

Throw-in at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, Carlow is at 2 o'clock.

