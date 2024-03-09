Tarbert Aim For All-Ireland Schools Glory

Tarbert Comprehensive School will take on St Malachy's of Castlewellan in County Down in today's All-Ireland Colleges Senior ‘C’ Football Final.
Throw-in at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, Carlow is at 2 o'clock.
