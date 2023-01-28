Sunderland hold Fulham in the FA Cup

Fulham will need a replay to get past Championship opponents Sunderland after being held to a 1-all draw at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup fourth round.

Fellow Premier League side Leicester edged out Walsall 1-nil, while Southampton squeezed past Blackpool 2-1.

Leeds were 3-1 winners at Accrington.

Bristol City claimed a 3-nil victory over West Brom - with the matches at Blackburn, Ipswich, Luton and Sheffield Wednesday all ending in draws.

Tottenham are hoping to avoid a slip-up at Preston this evening, while former Manchester United player - and current Reading manager - Paul Ince looks to cause an upset at his old club.