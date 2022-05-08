Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

May 8, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

Inter League
13’s Boys v Limerick County at 10.30 in Park.
14’s Boys at Clare Kennedy Cup pre Tournament playing Mayo at 11.40 and NECSL at 1pm 14’s Girls at Clare Gaynor Cup pre Tournament playing Mayo and Longford at Lifford FC 16’s Boys v Midlands in Mastergeeha at 2

U11 John Dowling Finals @Mastergeeha
Bowl
Dingle Bay v Ballyhar Dynamos 10
Plate
Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic D 12.30
Shield
Listowel Celtic A v Tralee Dynamos A 2
Cup
Killorglin v St Brendan’s Park 3.30

Tucker Kelly 16’s Boys Plate semi-final
Listowel Celtic v Iveragh United 5.30

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus