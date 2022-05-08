Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Inter League

13’s Boys v Limerick County at 10.30 in Park.

14’s Boys at Clare Kennedy Cup pre Tournament playing Mayo at 11.40 and NECSL at 1pm 14’s Girls at Clare Gaynor Cup pre Tournament playing Mayo and Longford at Lifford FC 16’s Boys v Midlands in Mastergeeha at 2

U11 John Dowling Finals @Mastergeeha

Bowl

Dingle Bay v Ballyhar Dynamos 10

Plate

Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic D 12.30

Shield

Listowel Celtic A v Tralee Dynamos A 2

Cup

Killorglin v St Brendan’s Park 3.30

Tucker Kelly 16’s Boys Plate semi-final

Listowel Celtic v Iveragh United 5.30