Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 19, 2023 09:46 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1 at 12
Cromane host Laune Rangers
Must finish on the day

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Advertisement

Semi Final
Replay in the event of a draw

@ 2.30
Venue Ballyduff
Beale v Ballydonoghue

Intermediate Kieran Corridon Cup
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Advertisement

Quarter Final
@ noon Venue
Moyvane B host Listowel Emmets B

South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers/Valentia
2 in Cahersiveen.

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 17 Div 2 League Final
Ardfert Community Pitch @ 10.30
Na Gaeil v Ballymac

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Intermediate Football final down for decision today
Advertisement
Crotta seek Munster final qualification
West Kerry Final down for decision this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks
2 Tralee chess club teams in action today
West Kerry Final down for decision this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus