Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin

Round 1 at 12

Cromane host Laune Rangers

Must finish on the day

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Eamon O Donoghue Cup

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Advertisement

Semi Final

Replay in the event of a draw

@ 2.30

Venue Ballyduff

Beale v Ballydonoghue

Intermediate Kieran Corridon Cup

Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Advertisement

Quarter Final

@ noon Venue

Moyvane B host Listowel Emmets B

South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final

St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers/Valentia

2 in Cahersiveen.

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 17 Div 2 League Final

Ardfert Community Pitch @ 10.30

Na Gaeil v Ballymac