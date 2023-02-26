Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League
First named at home
Division 1
Killarney Legion V Keel/Listry 7:00
Division 6B
Beale V Fossa 12:00
Division 8
Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers 12:00
East Kerry Football
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie
Kenmare v Legion @ 2
Gneevguilla v Firies @ 12
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 3
Group A
Cromane home to Laune Rangers B @ 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar host Milltown/Castlemaine @ 12
Group B
Laune Rangers A entertain Beaufort @ 2
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
sponsored by Lee Strand
Group B
@ 12
Churchill v Ballymac
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named at home
Games at 2
Division 1 A Round 5
Duagh v Brosna
Division 2 Round 5
Asdee v Tarbert
Moyvane v Knocknagoshel