Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 19, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
County Senior Football League
Division 1
Austin Stacks 1-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-14

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 9 6 2 1 148 107 41 14
Dr. Crokes 9 6 1 2 171 121 50 13
Dingle 9 5 3 1 157 120 37 13
Spa 9 6 0 3 154 131 23 12
Kerins O`Rahilly's 9 5 2 2 128 116 12 12
Rathmore 9 5 0 4 151 130 21 10
Killarney Legion 9 4 1 4 143 131 12 9
Gneeveguilla 9 3 1 5 108 133 -25 7
Ballymacelligott 9 3 0 6 130 160 -30 6
Kenmare Shamrocks 8 2 0 6 83 118 -35 4
St Mary's 9 2 0 7 118 172 -54 4
An Ghaeltacht 8 1 0 7 99 151 -52 2

Today:

County Senior Football League
Games at 2
First named at home

Division 3
Currow V Reenard

Division 4
Keel V Beale
Austin Stacks V Ardfert

Division 5
Asdee V St Michael's-Foilmore
Finuge V Ballyduff

Division 6 (Cup)
Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's

