Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 26, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Senior Club Football Championship
Games at 2.30, first named at home

Group 1
Dingle V Austin Stacks
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion

Group 2
Kenmare Shamrocks V Spa

Intermediate Football Championship
Games at 2.30, first named at home

Group 1
John Mitchels V Kilcummin

Group 2
Glenflesk V Ardfert
St Mary's V Castleisland Desmonds

Group 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Beaufort
Currow V Rathmore

Group 4
Na Gaeil V An Ghaeltacht
Milltown/Castlemaine V Laune Rangers

Junior Premier Football Championship
Games at 2.30, first named at home

Group 1
Brosna V St Patrick's Blennerville

Group 2
Gneeveguilla V Listry

Group 3
Skelligs Rangers V St Senan's
Waterville Frank Caseys V Churchill

Group 4
Fossa V St Michael's-Foilmore
Ballyduff V Listowel Emmets

Junior Football Championship
Games at 2.30 unless stated
First named at home unless stated

Group 1
Venue: Farranfore; Kilgarvan V Moyvane
Venue: Listry; Sneem/Derrynane V Beale

Group 2
Castlegregory GAA Club V Reenard 1:00
Cromane V Tuosist

Group 3
Venue: Castleisland; Cordal V Firies
Venue: Connolly Park; Asdee V Lispole

Group 4
Tarbert V Knocknagoshel
Duagh V Scartaglin

Kerry LGFA

Randles Brothers County Championships
12 noon unless otherwise stated

Senior Championship
Beaufort v Rathmore 11.30
Finuge St Senans v Southern Gaels in Mountcoal

Intermediate
Scartaglen v Austin Stacks
Castleisland Desmond's v Chorca Dhuibhne
Spa v Dr Crokes 11.00
Kilcummin v ISG

Junior A
Abbeydorney v Legion 12.15
Clounmacon Moyvane v Listowel Emmets
Laune Rangers v MKL Gaels, JP O Sullivan park

Junior B
Cromane v Fossa 11.00 in Fossa
Currow v Firies 11.30

Junior C
Kerins O'Rahillys v Beale
Ballymac v Glenflesk 1.00

U15 Championship semifinals

A
Beaufort 3-10 v Austin Stacks 7-11
Castleisland Desmond's 4-11 v Cromane 5-09

B
Abbeydorney v Glenflesk - Sunday 4.00
Fossa 2-08 v Scartaglen 3-12

D
Na Gaeil 3-11 v ISG B 5-06
Kilcummin 6-14 v Beale 3-06

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under14

Division 2
Ballymac v Churchill @ 5-30
Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 4-30

Division 4
Ballyduff v Finuge/St Senans @ 4-30

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Final
4.30 at Waterville Sportsfield
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v St. Michaels/Foilmore
Replay in the event of a draw

North Kerry U13 Football Championship
11.30
Semi-finals
In Asdee: Ballyduff v Tarbert
In Listowel: Duagh v Finuge

Tralee/St Brendan’s Board Under 13 League
Austin Stacks C 3-13 v Ardfert 4-7

