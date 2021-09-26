Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Senior Club Football Championship

Games at 2.30, first named at home

Group 1

Dingle V Austin Stacks

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion

Group 2

Kenmare Shamrocks V Spa

Intermediate Football Championship

Games at 2.30, first named at home

Group 1

John Mitchels V Kilcummin

Group 2

Sun, 26 Sep,

Glenflesk V Ardfert

St Mary's V Castleisland Desmonds

Group 3

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Beaufort

Currow V Rathmore

Group 4

Na Gaeil V An Ghaeltacht

Milltown/Castlemaine V Laune Rangers

Junior Premier Football Championship

Games at 2.30, first named at home

Group 1

Brosna V St Patrick's Blennerville

Group 2

Gneeveguilla V Listry

Group 3

Skelligs Rangers V St Senan's

Waterville Frank Caseys V Churchill

Group 4

Fossa V St Michael's-Foilmore

Ballyduff V Listowel Emmets

Junior Football Championship

Games at 2.30 unless stated

First named at home unless stated

Group 1

Venue: Farranfore; Kilgarvan V Moyvane

Venue: Listry; Sneem/Derrynane V Beale

Group 2

Castlegregory GAA Club V Reenard 1:00

Cromane V Tuosist

Group 3

Venue: Castleisland; Cordal V Firies

Venue: Connolly Park; Asdee V Lispole

Group 4

Tarbert V Knocknagoshel

Duagh V Scartaglin

Kerry LGFA

Randles Brothers County Championships

12 noon unless otherwise stated

Senior Championship

Beaufort v Rathmore 11.30

Finuge St Senans v Southern Gaels in Mountcoal

Intermediate

Scartaglen v Austin Stacks

Castleisland Desmond's v Chorca Dhuibhne

Spa v Dr Crokes 11.00

Kilcummin v ISG

Junior A

Abbeydorney v Legion 12.15

Clounmacon Moyvane v Listowel Emmets

Laune Rangers v MKL Gaels, JP O Sullivan park

Junior B

Cromane v Fossa 11.00 in Fossa

Currow v Firies 11.30

Junior C

Kerins O'Rahillys v Beale

Ballymac v Glenflesk 1.00

U15 Championship semifinals

A

Beaufort 3-10 v Austin Stacks 7-11

Castleisland Desmond's 4-11 v Cromane 5-09

B

Abbeydorney v Glenflesk - Sunday 4.00

Fossa 2-08 v Scartaglen 3-12

D

Na Gaeil 3-11 v ISG B 5-06

Kilcummin 6-14 v Beale 3-06

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under14

Division 2

Ballymac v Churchill @ 5-30

Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 4-30

Division 4

Ballyduff v Finuge/St Senans @ 4-30

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship

Final

4.30 at Waterville Sportsfield

Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v St. Michaels/Foilmore

Replay in the event of a draw

North Kerry U13 Football Championship

11.30

Semi-finals

In Asdee: Ballyduff v Tarbert

In Listowel: Duagh v Finuge

Tralee/St Brendan’s Board Under 13 League

Austin Stacks C 3-13 v Ardfert 4-7