Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 17, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Milltown today stages the final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

There’s a 2 o’clock throw-in between Beaufort and Keel.

Glenflesk and Rathmore face off today in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Championship sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group and Dr O Donoghue’s family.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue at 2 and there must be a winner on the day.

In a West Kerry Senior Football semi-final at 2 An Ghaeltacht will be home to Dingle.

In the last four of the Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship
Ardfert host Ballymacelligott from 2.

There must be a winner on the day.

North Kerry Football
U15 NKC. Division 1 Semi Final
@ 11am Duagh v Listowel Emmets
Venue Duagh

Moyvane/ Tarbert v Finuge
Venue Shannon Park, Tarbert @ noon

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Semi Final
Replay in the event of a draw
@ 2.30
Venue: Con Brosnan Park Moyvane
Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets

South Kerry Junior football final
OFF
Skellig Rangers v St Michael's/Foilmore
St Michael's/ foilmore unable to field a team

In the Over 35s semi final at handball’s golden gloves 40x20 tournament Kerry’s Jack O'Shea beat Pat Conway, Galway 15-4, 15-7 and will face Gavin Buggy, Wexford in the final this morning.

The Men's open singles semi final at 1 today has Dominick Lynch, Kerry meeting David Walsh, Cork.

