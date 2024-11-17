Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Milltown today stages the final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

There’s a 2 o’clock throw-in between Beaufort and Keel.

Glenflesk and Rathmore face off today in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Championship sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group and Dr O Donoghue’s family.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue at 2 and there must be a winner on the day.

In a West Kerry Senior Football semi-final at 2 An Ghaeltacht will be home to Dingle.

In the last four of the Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship

Ardfert host Ballymacelligott from 2.

There must be a winner on the day.

North Kerry Football

U15 NKC. Division 1 Semi Final

@ 11am Duagh v Listowel Emmets

Venue Duagh

Moyvane/ Tarbert v Finuge

Venue Shannon Park, Tarbert @ noon

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion

Semi Final

Replay in the event of a draw

@ 2.30

Venue: Con Brosnan Park Moyvane

Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets

South Kerry Junior football final

OFF

Skellig Rangers v St Michael's/Foilmore

St Michael's/ foilmore unable to field a team

In the Over 35s semi final at handball’s golden gloves 40x20 tournament Kerry’s Jack O'Shea beat Pat Conway, Galway 15-4, 15-7 and will face Gavin Buggy, Wexford in the final this morning.

The Men's open singles semi final at 1 today has Dominick Lynch, Kerry meeting David Walsh, Cork.