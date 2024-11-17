Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Milltown today stages the final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.
There’s a 2 o’clock throw-in between Beaufort and Keel.
Glenflesk and Rathmore face off today in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Championship sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group and Dr O Donoghue’s family.
Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue at 2 and there must be a winner on the day.
In a West Kerry Senior Football semi-final at 2 An Ghaeltacht will be home to Dingle.
In the last four of the Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship
Ardfert host Ballymacelligott from 2.
North Kerry Football
U15 NKC. Division 1 Semi Final
@ 11am Duagh v Listowel Emmets
Venue Duagh
Moyvane/ Tarbert v Finuge
Venue Shannon Park, Tarbert @ noon
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Semi Final
Replay in the event of a draw
@ 2.30
Venue: Con Brosnan Park Moyvane
Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets
South Kerry Junior football final
OFF
Skellig Rangers v St Michael's/Foilmore
St Michael's/ foilmore unable to field a team
In the Over 35s semi final at handball’s golden gloves 40x20 tournament Kerry’s Jack O'Shea beat Pat Conway, Galway 15-4, 15-7 and will face Gavin Buggy, Wexford in the final this morning.
The Men's open singles semi final at 1 today has Dominick Lynch, Kerry meeting David Walsh, Cork.