Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Kilgarvan V Kilmoyley 5:00
Junior Hurling Championship
Semi-finals @ 2
First named at home
Dr. Crokes V Duagh
Causeway V St Patrick's
Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1
Venue: Mountcoal
Ballydonoghue V John Mitchels
Group 4
Venue: Farranfore
Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil
Junior Football Championship
Group 1
Beale home to Moyvane
Group 2
Venue: Foilmore; Reenard V Cromane
Tuosist home to Castlegregory
Group 3
Asdee home to Firies
Group 4
Venue: Brosna; Scartaglin V Knocknagoshel
Venue: Moyvane; Tarbert V Duagh
Junior Premier Football Championship
Group 1
St Patrick's Blennerville home to Annascaul
Keel home to Brosna
Group 2
Venue: Cordal; Finuge V Gneeveguilla
Group 3
Venue: Ballinskelligs; Skelligs Rangers V Waterville Frank Caseys 12:00
Group 4
Venue: Ballymacelligott; Ballyduff V Fossa
Senior Club Football Championship
First named at home
Group 1
Killarney Legion V Dingle
Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Kerry LGFA
Randles Brothers County Championships
Throw in 12 noon unless otherwise stated
Senior Championship
Rd 1
Southern Gaels v Rathmore - Valentia
Beaufort v Na Gaeil - 11.30
Intermediate Rd 1
Austin Stacks v Castleisland Desmond's
ISG v Dr Crokes - Templenoe
Scartaglen v Chorca Dhuibhne
Junior A Rd 1
Abbeydorney v Laune Rangers
Listowel v Legion
Junior B Rd 3
Currow v Dingle
Fossa v Annascaul/Castlegregory - 10am
Junior C Rd 1
Kerins O'Rahillys v Rathmore B
South Kerry Under 13 A football semi final
6 at Waterville Sportsfield
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v Templenoe/Tuosist
Tralee Town Board & St Brendan's Under-13 Football League
Sponsored by Timberland Kitchens & Flooring
Round 2
All games @6.30
Austin Stacks A v John Mitchels
Churchill v Na Gaeil A
Ballymac v Ardfert A
St Pats v Austin Stacks B
Na Gaeil B v Austin Stacks C
Ardfert B v Kerins O Rahillys
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terrys Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Na Gaeil v Churchill
@ 6
North Kerry U13 Football Championship
Tommy Madden tournament
Games at 6
In Coolard: Ballydonoghue/Clounmacon/Bally/Asdee v Duagh
In Moyvane: Moyvane v Beale