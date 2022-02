Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport Ladies Conference C:

St Pauls v St Brendans BC , at Kilcummin Sports Hall, 3:00

St Josephs v Tralee Imperials , at Duagh Sports Complex, 7:00

Kerry Airport U 14 Boys Div3A:

KCYMS v St Pauls WHITE, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 2:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3 GRP B:

St Pauls B v St Brendans Green, at killcummin school hall, 11:00

St Pauls A v TK Cougars, at killcummin school hall, 12:15

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 3B:

St Pauls A v St Colmans Rockets, at killcummin school hall, 1:30

KCYMS v TK Cougars, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 4:15

Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys A, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 5:30

Kerry Airport U18 girls div 1/2:

St Josephs v St Marys , at Duagh Sports Complex, 5:30pm ;

St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1 and 2:

Kenmare Kestrels v St Annes , at Gaa Hall Fr Breen Park, 11:15am ;

Glenbeigh Falcons v St Josephs , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 1:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 1 & 2 GRP A:

St Marys A v TK Cougars, at Castleisland Community Centre, 2:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 3 GPR A:

Kenmare Kestrels v St Annes , at Gaa Hall Fr Breen Park, 3:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 3 GPR B:

St Marys v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00am ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 1&2 Grp B:

St Marys Black v Tralee Imperials , at Castleisland Community Centre, 4:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2:

Kenmare Kestrels v St Bridgets , at GAA Hall Fr Breen Park, 12:30

KCYMS v St Brendans White, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00

St Marys v TK Cougars, at Castleisland Community Centre, 1:15

Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Bobcats, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 4:30

Kerry Airport U14 Div 3 Boys GRP B:

St Marys v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Castleisland Community Centre, 12:00

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:

Ballybunion Wildcats v St Marys , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 1:30

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2 :

KCYMS v St Annes , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 3:00

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3 GRP A:

Kenmare Kestrels v St Pauls , at Gaa Hall Fr Breen Park, 1:45

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 3 :

Glenbeigh Falcons v St Brendans , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 3:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 3C:

Kenmare Kestrels 34, St Colmans Flames 10

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 1 & 2 GRP B:

St Marys 23, Rathmore Ravens 44

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 1&2 Grp B:

St Marys Black 35, St Josephs 39

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3 GRP A:

TK Bobcats 24, St Colmans Flames 16

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:

Kenmare Kestrels 53, St Annes 48

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3:

Kenmare Kestrels B 61, St Brendans 23

Kenmare Kestrels 22, St Brendans White 56