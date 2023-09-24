Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championship
Senior Rd 5
1-12 Southern Gaels v Na Gaeil 0-4
3-8 Finuge St Senans v Dr Crokes 0-9
Intermediate Rd 7
1-6 Firies v Scartaglen 1-7
2-10 Austin Stacks v Corca Dhuibhne 2-10
1-5 ISG v Beaufort 7-15
2-9 Rathmore v MKL Gaels 2-7
Junior A Rd 6
2-11 Cromane v Abbeydorney 2-7
Listowel Emmets v Spa - OFF
1-9 Clounmacon/Moyvane v Laune Rangers 0-9
1-8 Kilcummin v Ballymac 5-11
U13 Club Championship
SF
B
Listowel Emmets v Corca Dhuibhne
C
Shannonside Tarbert v Dingle
D
3-3 Austin Stacks v Fossa 3-11
Football Cup
Semi-finals
Molyneaux Cup
2-12 Dr. Crokes V Firies 1-4
Molyneaux Cup Shield
0-8 Gneeveguilla V Laune Rangers 1-6
3-13 Austin Stacks V Rathmore 0-4
Barrett Cup Shield
2-8 Ballymacelligott V Dingle 1-13