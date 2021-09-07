Strong Kerry connection to Europe’s success in Solheim Cup

There was a strong Kerry connection to Europe’s success in the Solheim Cup.

Verners Tess of Tralee is part of the European management team.

He used to caddie for Europe captain Catriona Matthews, who is the first European captain to win the Solheim Cup twice.

Meanwhile, Tralee resident Joe O’Connor, owner of NISUS Fitness in Tralee, is strength and conditioning coach to Leona Maguire.

Ireland’s Maguire has become the most successful rookie of all time in the competition.

The Cavan native collected four-and-a-half points from a possible five over the three days.

Europe last night won the Solheim Cup by beating America 15 points to 13 in Ohio.