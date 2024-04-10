Advertisement
Stephen O'Brien Excited For Classic Showdown With Old Rivals Cork

Apr 10, 2024 17:29 By brendan
Stephen O'Brien Excited For Classic Showdown With Old Rivals Cork
9 April 2024; Stephen OBrien of Kerry, pictured today for AIB ahead of the launch of the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships at the D-Light Studios in Dublin. AIB marking its ninth year sponsoring GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, will once again celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games - highlighting the grit, determination and passion that is required to win this years Championship. For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships follow @AIB_GAA on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AIBGAA. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry senior footballers are gearing up for the Munster Football championship.

 

Kerry welcome old rivals Cork to Fitzgerald stadium on Saturday week.

I spoke with Kenmares Stephen O’Brian at the AIB launch of the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships and asked him if a clash with Cork was the perfect way to kick into the Championship…

Kerry will play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Saturday April 20th at 4pm in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

 

We will have it live here on Radio Kerry.

