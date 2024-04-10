Stephen O'Brien Excited For Classic Showdown With Old Rivals Cork

Kerry senior footballers are gearing up for the Munster Football championship.

Kerry welcome old rivals Cork to Fitzgerald stadium on Saturday week.

I spoke with Kenmares Stephen O’Brian at the AIB launch of the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships and asked him if a clash with Cork was the perfect way to kick into the Championship…

Kerry will play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Saturday April 20th at 4pm in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

We will have it live here on Radio Kerry.