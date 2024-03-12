State Man wins Champions Hurdle

Odds-on favourite State Man has won the Champion Hurdle - the feature race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Paul Townend mount, trained by Willie Mullins, came home a length-and-a-quarter ahead of Irish Point, the mount of Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy, with 33-to-1 shot Luccia in third.

Kennedy was also runner up in the Arkle, aboard Found A Fifty. Mullins and Townend combined for victory in the Arkle, with favourite Gaelic Warrior a comfortable winner.

Willie Mullins' 97th Cheltenham Festival winner came in the Mares Hurdle, with odds-on favourite Lossiemouth winning under Paul Townend.

The jockey believes Lossiemouth is a Champion Hurdle winner-in-waiting

Rachael Blackmore was aboard the first winner of the festival - the Henry de Bromhead-trained Slade Steel in the Supreme Novices Hurdle.

The Ultima Handicap Chase went to 6-to-1 shot, Chianti Classico.